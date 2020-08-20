US Markets
GAA

Colombia's Banco de Occidente issues $92.9 mln in oversubscribed bonds

Contributor
Nelson Bocanegra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Banco de Occidente on Thursday issued ordinary bonds worth 350 billion pesos ($92.9 million) after receiving demand for more than three times the offer, the Colombian stock exchange said.

BOGOTA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Banco de Occidente on Thursday issued ordinary bonds worth 350 billion pesos ($92.9 million) after receiving demand for more than three times the offer, the Colombian stock exchange said.

Banco de Occidente BOC.CN issued three-year bonds at 1.37% annually, six-year bonds at 2.37% annually, and 12-year bonds at 3.3% annually.

Proceeds will be used to increase available resources for the bank's loans business.

Banco de Occidente forms part of Grupo Aval GAA.CN, the largest financial conglomerate in Colombia, which is controlled by magnate Luis Carlos Sarmiento.

($1 = 3,766.73 pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GAA

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular