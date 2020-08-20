Colombia's Banco de Occidente issues $92.9 mln in oversubscribed bonds

BOGOTA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Banco de Occidente on Thursday issued ordinary bonds worth 350 billion pesos ($92.9 million) after receiving demand for more than three times the offer, the Colombian stock exchange said.

Banco de Occidente BOC.CN issued three-year bonds at 1.37% annually, six-year bonds at 2.37% annually, and 12-year bonds at 3.3% annually.

Proceeds will be used to increase available resources for the bank's loans business.

Banco de Occidente forms part of Grupo Aval GAA.CN, the largest financial conglomerate in Colombia, which is controlled by magnate Luis Carlos Sarmiento.

($1 = 3,766.73 pesos)

