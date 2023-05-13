News & Insights

Commodities

Colombia's Avianca backs down from Viva Air merger

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE CABEZAS

May 13, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by Oliver Griffin for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Colombia's flagship airline Avianca is backing down from a merger with Viva Air, blaming conditions set by the country's aviation regulator, the company announced Saturday.

In a statement, Avianca said conditions set by the regulator "would not allow Viva to be a financially and operationally viable airline," and also put Avianca's stability at risk.

Among the reasons, Avianca said the deal gave little "regulatory flexibility" to reactivate Viva's operations.

It also said the deal required Avianca to assume routes, commitments and prices that "don't coincide with Viva's remaining capacity" after having suspended operations for two months.

"Regretfully the conditions of this resolution, which is a firm decision, make the rescuing Viva impossible," Avianca CEO Adrian Neuhauser said in the statement, adding that the conditions also but Colombia's connectivity at risk.

Colombia's aviation regultaor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The merger was a lifeline for embattled Viva, which has struggled financially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and seen its situation worsen due to higher fuel prices in 2022 and the depreciation of Colombia's peso.

Colombia's aviation regulator approved the merger in late April after repeated delays, with the civil aviation authority objecting to the deal last November, before annulling and reopening the process in January after citing procedural irregularities.

Amid the limbo, Viva Air abruptly suspended operations in late February, leaving passengers stranded in airports across the country.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Alexander.Villegas@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9818 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.