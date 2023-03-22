Colombia's armed forces ready for more attacks from Clan criminal group -general

By Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA, March 22 (Reuters) - Colombia's police and armed forces are ready to face increased attacks by the Clan del Golfo following the breakdown of a ceasefire with the criminal group, the commander of the Andean country's armed forces said.

Leftist President Gustavo Petro on Sunday suspended a ceasefire with the Clan del Golfo - Colombia's largest criminal gang - after it set fire to vehicles and shot at police in Colombia's northwest amid three weeks of protests by miners who oppose operations against illegal gold mining.

The ceasefire was part of Petro's efforts to make peace or surrender deals with armed groups and end the country's internal conflict, which has killed at least 450,000 people.

The government has accused the group, also known as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces, of attacks on vehicles that caused roadblocks, as well as food and fuel shortages, in at least 12 municipalities across the Antioquia and Cordoba provinces.

"We're prepared for this group to intensify its terrorist actions against civilians, against the security forces and against the country's critical economic infrastructure," General Helder Fernan Giraldo told Reuters in an interview late on Tuesday.

If other armed groups which have ceasefires with the government - including two dissident FARC factions and the Self-Defense Forces of the Sierra Nevada - should break them, their leaders risk death or capture, Giraldo said.

"All Colombians want peace, we all dream of peace but, as the president has said, there are limits," the general said.

Some 8,000 military personnel have deployed to the region where protests by miners have affected some 300,000 people due to roadblocks and shortages of supplies, Giraldo said.

Authorities want to neutralize Jobanis de Jesus Avila and Jose Gonzalo Sanchez, known as Chiquito Malo and Gonzalito respectively, the Clan del Golfo's top leaders, the general added.

Colombia's military will target drug trafficking and illegal mining operations to limit armed groups' access to resources, Giraldo said.

