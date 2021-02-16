Colombia's Amazonas governor threatens to secede over national pandemic response

By Oliver Griffin

BOGOTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The governor of Colombia's Amazonas province made an impassioned plea on Tuesday for national assistance amid the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic, saying the province would break away if help does not come.

Amazonas, which borders Peru and Brazil, is one of Colombia's most remote areas. Dozens of autonomous indigenous tribes live in the region's reserves that overlap with national parks, which are a hub for nature tourism.

The government suspended domestic passenger flights to and from Leticia, Amazonas' capital, at the end of January over concerns about the spread of the Brazilian strain of coronavirus.

In a video shared by local media, Amazonas governor Jesus Galindo said the province will not put up with further isolation from the rest of Colombia and will secede if need be.

"How is it that we don't exist to the world right now, that they have closed our only link which is the Vasquez Cobo airport in Leticia, that they would abandon these Colombians, that they would treat us like the country's lepers," Galindo said from behind a surgical mask.

The governor accused the national government of failing to include Amazonas in its vaccination plan, adding 80% of businesses around Leticia have gone under.

"Today we've taken the decision we won't put up with it any longer and to look for which country we belong in, whether that's Brazil or Peru," said Galindo, demanding the national government reopen the airport by March 2.

A representative for the president's office and the interior ministry did not immediately return a request for comment.

Amazonas, which has a population of around 66,000 people, has reported more than 4,400 coronavirus infections so far.

Colombia received its first batch of 50,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, but Amazonas is so far set to receive just 54 doses, according to a government schedule.

Governors and mayors will be essential for the success of vaccinations, President Ivan Duque said earlier on Tuesday during a virtual meeting about inoculations.

"This is a country-wide process," Duque said. "There are no individual triumphs here."

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

