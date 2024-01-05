News & Insights

US Markets

Colombia's 2023 coffee output rose 2% to 11.3 million bags

Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

January 05, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Written by Luis Jaime Acosta for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Colombia's coffee production rose 2% in 2023 from the previous year to 11.3 million 60 kilogram bags, ending three consecutive years of falls as rains abated, the country's national coffee federation said on Friday.

However, exports fell 7% to 10.5 million bags, down from 11.4 million in 2022, the federation said. Coffee output in 2022 was 11.08 million bags.

The harvest last year was just below the federation's forecast of between 11.6 million and 12 million bags of coffee.

In recent years coffee production in Colombia, the world's largest producer of washed arabica, suffered amid rainy seasons exacerbated by the La Nina weather phenomenon, which affected flowering times and output.

In December, Colombian coffee production reached 1.22 million bags, up 24% versus the same month in 2022 when the country produced 981,000 bags.

Exports in the last month of 2023 rose 3% to 1.06 million bags, up from 1.03 million bags in December 2022.

The country has the capacity to produce around 14 million bags of coffee per year.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.