Colombia's 2023 coffee output rose 2% to 11.3 million bags

BOGOTA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Colombia's coffee production rose 2% in 2023 from the previous year to 11.3 million 60 kilogram bags, ending three consecutive years of falls as rains abated, the country's national coffee federation said on Friday.

However, exports fell 7% to 10.5 million bags, down from 11.4 million in 2022, the federation said. Coffee output in 2022 was 11.08 million bags.

The harvest last year was just below the federation's forecast of between 11.6 million and 12 million bags of coffee.

In recent years coffee production in Colombia, the world's largest producer of washed arabica, suffered amid rainy seasons exacerbated by the La Nina weather phenomenon, which affected flowering times and output.

In December, Colombian coffee production reached 1.22 million bags, up 24% versus the same month in 2022 when the country produced 981,000 bags.

Exports in the last month of 2023 rose 3% to 1.06 million bags, up from 1.03 million bags in December 2022.

The country has the capacity to produce around 14 million bags of coffee per year.

