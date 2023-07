July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA PCAR3.SA announced it received an offer from Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinsky to buy GPA's stake in its Colombian subsidiary Almacenes Exito IMI.CN, GPA said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.