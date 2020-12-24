Colombian taxi driver and canine co-pilot spread Christmas cheer
By Herbert Villarraga
BOGOTA, Dec 24 (Reuters) - People looking for a bit of Christmas merriment in the Colombian capital might find it in an unexpected place: the front seat of a taxi, in the form of a costumed canine co-pilot.
Taxi driver Nicolas Walteros and his beloved dog Colonel take passengers around the city together, dressed in matching green Santa tops and hats, aviator sunglasses and a fluffy fake beard resting on the pup's blonde snout.
"We're showing people a Christmas of hope where there's not just material things but what's in people's hearts," said Walteros, 52, as he and the pooch cruised around crowded, high-altitude Bogota two days before Christmas, their vehicle decked out in fake pine boughs. "That's Christmas!"
Walteros found Colonel, a mutt with shaggy fur and floppy ears, on the street six years ago and the dog has been riding shotgun daily for three, usually dressed in a police costume. The pair start work at 4 a.m., attracting smiles and attention throughout their shift.
"It's unusual, but this year has been unusual and getting into a cab with a dog dressed as Santa Claus is fun!," said passenger Cesar Reina.
Walteros said there is no end to his love for the hound.
"Colonel is a friend, a buddy. I can't explain what I have in my heart for him," Walteros said, his voice cracking.
(Reporting by Herbert Villarraga Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut