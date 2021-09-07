Colombian regulator to oversee operations of Venezuela-owned chemicals firm

Recasts, updates with comment from Venezuelan official

BOGOTA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A Colombian regulatory agency said on Monday it will oversee operations of chemical company Monomeros, owned by a Venezuelan state-run company although it has been controlled by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido for more than two years.

Guaido allies took control of Monomeros in 2019 after the United States and other nations recognized him as Venezuela's legitimate leader amid a failed Washington-backed effort to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Colombia's Superintendence of Companies, which inspects and oversees Colombian firms, said it has assumed the highest level of supervision it can over Monomeros to address a critical situation concerning legal, accounting, economic or administrative issues, without giving further details.

"This is an administrative measure that allows limited power to promote the submission of improvement plans and programs to correct critical situations," it said in a statement.

The Superintendence did not say what triggered the decision to establish oversight of the company formally known as Monomeros Colombo Venezolanos S.A., a subsidiary of Pequiven, which is owned by Petroleos de Venezuela PDVSA.UL.

Monomeros produces fertilizers for the agricultural sector and animal feed based on phosphorus, calcium and sodium concentrates.

President Maduro has called for Monomeros to be returned to the Venezuelan government along with other offshore assets controlled by Guaido, including U.S.-based refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp.

Venezuelan legislative chief Jorge Rodriguez said on Monday that Caracas would oppose any move by the administration of Colombian President Ivan Duque that disavowed Venezuela's ownership of Monomeros.

"Any action that the Duque government has taken cannot be qualified as anything other than a flagrant theft," Rodriguez told reporters, after emerging from a second round of negotiations with opposition leaders being held in Mexico City.

