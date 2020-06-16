US Markets
ZG

Colombian real estate startup La Haus raises capital amid pandemic

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Colombian real estate startup La Haus raised $16 million in funding from venture capital investors Kaszek Ventures, NFX, Acrew Capital, IMO Ventures and Beresford Ventures.

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Colombian real estate startup La Haus raised $16 million in funding from venture capital investors Kaszek Ventures, NFX, Acrew Capital, IMO Ventures and Beresford Ventures.

Additional investors include tech entrepreneurs like David Velez, founder of fintech unicorn Nubank, and Spencer Rascoff, co-founder of U.S. real estate database company Zillow, which inspired the La Haus business model.

La Haus provides tools for closing real estate transactions digitally, including listings and other essential information. Transactions going through the startup systems total $250 million in value per year.

In Bogotá and Medellín, where La Haus started, its market share soared from 4% to almost 30% during the coronavirus pandemic. Mexico City, where La Haus started operations last year, already accounts for 25% of the company's business.

The pandemic has driven consumer willingness to conduct real estate transactions online, said co-founder and president Rodrigo Sánchez Ríos. "We expect to see a permanent shift to online for at least most of the home-buying process," he said.

Before the pandemic, La Haus gained clients by promising to shorten average closing times in Latin American markets from the time of listing from the current 12 months. The company also hosts a property listing service.

La Haus founders, Jerónimo Uribe, CEO, and Rodrigo Sánchez Ríos were colleagues at Stanford University.

Transactions could rise in Latin America, a region with 600 million people and 186 million residential units worth $10 trillion, Ríos said.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular