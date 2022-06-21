US Markets

Colombian President-elect Petro says he had 'very friendly' call with Biden

Contributor
Julia Symmes Cobb Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro said on Tuesday he had had a "very friendly" telephone call with U.S. President Joe Biden.

BOGOTA, June 21 (Reuters) - Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro said on Tuesday he had had a "very friendly" telephone call with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Petro, a former M-19 guerrilla who has been roundly critical of the U.S.-led war on drugs, was elected on Sunday on promises to tackle deep inequality and climate change and to seek peace with remaining leftist rebels.

"On the road to a more intense and normal diplomatic relationship I have just held a very friendly conversation with U.S. President Biden," Petro said on Twitter. "In his words, a 'more equitable' relationship for the benefit of both peoples."

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular