Colombian peso opens with 1.61% fall amid cabinet reshuffle

April 26, 2023 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by Nelson Bocanegra for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso COP=STFX opened trading on Wednesday with a 1.61% fall to 4,584.44 pesos per dollar after President Gustavo Petro asked his cabinet ministers to resign ahead of a reshuffle.

Petro's decision late on Tuesday followed upset in the lower house, after debate on the government's controversial health reform was abandoned because quorum had not been reached. Petro said on Twitter the majority coalition he had enjoyed in congress had been fractured by some party leaders.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

US Markets
Reuters
