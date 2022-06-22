Colombian peso, market stable after post-election fall

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, June 22 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso currency and stock index were stable in trading on Wednesday, after falling the day before in reaction to the election of leftist Gustavo Petro as the Andean country's next president.

Investors are anxiously awaiting the naming of the finance minister who will serve under Petro and be tasked with pushing an ambitious tax reform bill through congress. The president-elect has floated moderates for the post.

Petro won the presidency in a Sunday vote on promises to correct centuries of deep inequality, focus on climate change and shift Colombia's diplomatic relations with the United States toward climate change policy. He has also pledged to re-open commercial relations with Venezuela.

The peso COP=STFX was trading at 4,022 to the dollar, stable compared to Tuesday when it fell 3%.

The MSCI COLCAP index .COLCAP was down a moderate 0.33% to 1,393.78, after falling 3.8% the day before.

"The initial reaction the market had yesterday was expected, but that the peso hasn't fallen more is healthy," said Wilson Tovar, head of economic research at Acciones y Valores brokerage. "Also the global context is something which overtakes any local driver."

"We're still missing the reaction to the naming of the finance minister," he said.

Still falling were shares of state-run oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN, which were down 3.04% to 2,357 pesos per share, after losing nearly 12% on Tuesday.

Petro has pledged to bar all new oil contracts in an effort to shift more aggressively to renewables, spooking some energy investors, though he says he will respect current contracts.

