Colombian peso, market down on leftist Gustavo Petro's presidential win

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, June 21 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso currency, its stock index and shares in state-run oil company Ecopetrol were all down in the first minutes of trading on Tuesday after leftist Gustavo Petro was elected president in an election on Sunday.

Petro has promised to tackle deep inequality with pension redistributions, free university education and other social programs.

The election of the former M-19 guerrilla marks a radical change for a country still scarred by decades of conflict and highlights the depth of frustration with the right-leaning political establishment. Nearly half of Colombians live in poverty. Analysts have predicted the markets will be volatile in the short-term as business leaders and traders await ministerial appointments.

Petro has floated some moderates - including former ministers and an ex-central banker - as possible candidates to head his finance ministry.

Even an orthodox pick would not "dispel uncertainties around the management of public finances and Colombia's external balance sheet," Morgan Stanley said in a note on Tuesday.

The peso COP=STFX was down 4.99% to 4,100 pesos per dollar, its largest intra-day fall since late 2008.

Meanwhile the MSCI COLCAP index .COLCAP fell 5% to 1,381.74 and Ecopetrol ECO.CN shares were down 11.23% to 2,450 pesos per share.

Petro's proposals - especially a ban on new oil projects for environmental reasons - have startled some investors, though he has promised to respect current contracts.

"In the near term, we expect the administration to look to broaden its coalition and do not foresee disruptive policy proposals; when it comes to risks, the oil sector and the pension system are likely to be subject to more uncertainty," Morgan Stanley added.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.