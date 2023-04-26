Colombian peso falls ahead of cabinet reshuffle

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso COP=STFX fell 1.61% fall to 4,584.44 pesos per dollar in early Wednesday trade after President Gustavo Petro asked his cabinet ministers to resign ahead of a reshuffle.

Petro's decision late on Tuesday followed upset in the lower house, after debate on the government's controversial health reform was abandoned because the necessary quorum had not been reached.

Petro said on Twitter the majority coalition he had enjoyed in Congress had been fractured by some party leaders and necessitated a "rethink" of the cabinet.

"The latest news once again creates uncertainty, which had lessened a bit at the political level," said Sergio Olarte, head Colombia economist for Soctiabank, adding the market was anxious about whether Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo will retain his post.

One finance ministry source told Reuters that Ocampo, who is on public service leave from his job at Columbia University, will keep his post.

Some lawmakers have chafed at attempts by their party leadership to control their votes on the reform.

Eighteen legislators from the Liberal party said in an open letter to their leader, former president Cesar Gaviria, that no agreement had been made for them all to vote the same way.

The reshuffle could see the departure of some of Petro's 18 ministers and movement of others to different roles.

