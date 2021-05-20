Colombian peso closes down 0.92% after S&P rating downgrade

Banking

Colombia's peso currency closed down 0.92% at 3,718.80 per dollar on Thursday after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the Andean country's credit rating.

The agency lowered its long-term foreign currency rating to BB-plus from BBB-minus on Wednesday, saying it believes the country's fiscal adjustment will be more protracted and gradual than previously expected. It added that its outlook on the country is stable.

