Colombian peso closes down 0.92% after S&P rating downgrade

BOGOTA, May 20 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso currency closed down 0.92% at 3,718.80 per dollar on Thursday after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the Andean country's credit rating.

The agency lowered its long-term foreign currency rating to BB-plus from BBB-minus on Wednesday, saying it believes the country's fiscal adjustment will be more protracted and gradual than previously expected. It added that its outlook on the country is stable.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chris Reese)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.