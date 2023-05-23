Colombian palm farmers flag creeping crime, still see record crop

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, May 23 (Reuters) - Colombia's palm oil farmers fear a rise in criminal rackets including extortion that could harm the key cash crop, the head of a national palm oil association said on Tuesday, following the kidnapping of one of the sector's leaders last month.

The warning from Nicolas Perez, head of the palm oil farmers federation Fedepalma, comes as the sector, nonetheless, expects a record harvest this year.

Colombia is the world's fourth-biggest producer of palm oil, which is used for cooking and to make a wide range of processed foods as well as cosmetics and cleaning products.

"Unfortunately, there's been a deterioration in security in all areas where palms are grown," said Perez, who added that criminals are extorting small-scale palm farmers, truckers, and company employees in addition to erecting road blockades. "It's something that hasn't really been seen in many years."

Perez said the rise in extortion is in part due to criminal groups switching from targeting those who produce illegal products, including coca paste, to legal ones like palm oil.

Even so, Perez estimates that palm oil production will likely hit a record 1.8 million tonnes this year, up more than 2% compared to the 2022 crop.

This year's uptick is fueled by favorable weather conditions, a good fertilization program as well as more investment in farms, according to Fedepalma.

Perez, who spoke ahead of a national palm oil conference, lamented that Colombia's more than 5,000 small-hold palm farmers are most at risk from having to navigate the criminal element.

"The main losers will be the farmers who won't have a way to sell their product," he said.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Leslie Adler)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.