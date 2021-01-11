US Markets

Colombian Foreign Minister Claudia Blum tests positive for coronavirus

Contributor
Oliver Griffin Reuters
Published

Colombian Foreign Minister Claudia Blum has tested positive for the coronavirus, she said on Monday in a message published on Twitter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

BOGOTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Colombian Foreign Minister Claudia Blum has tested positive for the coronavirus, she said on Monday in a message published on Twitter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Blum said she was in good health and would be working from home.

Colombia's first lady, Maria Juliana Ruiz, tested positive for the coronavirus last November but was asymptomatic . Her husband, President Ivan Duque, has not tested positive for the virus.

Duque has regular coronavirus tests because of his high levels of exposure and busy schedule.

Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez tested positive for the coronavirus in October and was also asymptomatic.

The Andean country has reported more than 1.78 million cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as 46,114 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease it causes.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular