Colombian fertilizer firm Monomeros to ask regulator to revoke oversight decision

BOGOTA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer Monomeros Colombo Venezolanos said on Tuesday it plans to ask Colombia's companies regulator to revoke its decision to oversee the firm's operations, though it will submit to close supervision.

Monomeros is a subsidiary of Pequiven, which is owned by Venezuelan state oil producer Petroleos de Venezuela PDVSA.UL. It produces fertilizers for the agricultural sector and animal feed from phosphorus, calcium and sodium concentrates.

Colombia's Superintendency of Companies regulator on Monday said it would oversee Monomeros' operations - the maximum level of supervision the regulator can exercise - without giving details.

"The superintendency seems to have based its decision on out-of-date information and on appraisals which do not take into account the current economic realities of the country," the company said in a statement dated Monday but posted on Twitter early on Tuesday. "For this reason Monomeros Colombo Venezolanos S.A. will make legal efforts to request the Superintendency of Companies revoke its decision."

The company has, however, submitted to closer supervision by the regulator, the statement added.

The regulator had not received an official notification of Monomeros' plan to contest the oversight, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government said in a statement that it would take legal actions to "rescue" the company, characterising the regulator's move as "theft of Venezuela's national patrimony".

Monomeros is controlled by Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized by the United States and other countries as Venezuela's legitimate leader.

Maduro, during discussions with opposition leaders in Mexico, called for Monomeros to return to the control of the Venezuelan government.

Such a handover cannot be seriously considered, Monomeros said in its statement, and is not on the agenda at the Mexico talks.

