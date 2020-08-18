US Markets

Colombian ex-president Uribe resigns Senate seat amid witness tampering probe

Contributor
Julia Symmes Cobb Reuters
Published

Former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe, who is under investigation for alleged witness tampering, resigned his Senate seat on Tuesday.

BOGOTA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe, who is under investigation for alleged witness tampering, resigned his Senate seat on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court placed Uribe, perhaps the South American country's most divisive politician, under detention in a unanimous decision this month that cited potential for obstruction of justice. He has said he is innocent.

In a letter to the Senate president posted on Twitter, Uribe said the house arrest and what he called violations of legal guarantees impeded him from remaining a lawmaker.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Will Dunham)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    23 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular