News & Insights

US Markets

Colombian electricity company Celsia sells $194 mln of assets to EnfraGen

Credit: REUTERS/LUIS JAIME ACOSTA

May 05, 2023 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by Nelson Bocanegra for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, May 5 (Reuters) - Colombian electricity company Celsia has sold assets in Panama and Costa Rica to EnfraGen, a subsidiary of U.S company Glenfarne Group, LLC, in a deal worth $194 million, the company said on Friday.

The resources will be invested in Clesia's renewable energy sector, the company said.

Celsia CEL.CN forecast that the sale will complete in around three months.

In Panama, the deal sees Celsia divest of its Dos Mares hydroelectric plant, which has a capacity of 119 megawatts, and the Divisa and Celsolar solar farms, which have a combined capacity of 19.7 megawatts.

The company has also sold its Guanacaste wind farm in Costa Rica, which has a capacity of 49.5 megawatts, it said.

Resources will be used to grow in the renewable energy sector, strengthen liquidity and reduce debt among others, the company said in a statement.

"We're redirecting our investment strategy in Panama, Costa Rica and Honduras toward solar energy, mainly for business clients, and in the expansion of our transmission and distribution asset management model, and energy efficiency solutions," Celsia Chief Executive Ricardo Sierra said in the statement.

Celsia - owned by industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos ARG.CN - will add 55 megawatts to its capacity by the end of this year with the installation of a number of solar farms.

It plans to install a capacity of 200 megawatts by 2026.

EnfraGen operates renewable energy and grid stability projects, mostly in Colombia, Chile and Panama.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.