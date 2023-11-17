Colombian economy will not grow as expected in 2023, says central bank official

Adds context

BOGOTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy will not grow as expected this year, central bank board chief Leonardo Villar said on Friday, citing the contraction in third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) versus the same period in 2022.

The economy shrank 0.3% in the third quarter from the year-earlier period, the government's DANE statistics agency reported on Wednesday, lower than market expectations of 0.5% growth and the bank's own forecast of 0.4% growth.

"This negative surprise will probably mean that full-year GDP growth will not reach the 1.2% forecast by the technical team in its monetary policy report in October and that it will possibly be closer to the 0.9% that the team estimated three months ago," Villar said.

The reversal of growth expectations is yet another blow for the government of leftist President Gustavo Petro, coming just hours after the country's Constitutional Court struck down part of a law that prohibited extractive companies from deducting royalties paid to the government from their taxable income.

The shrinking of Colombia's economy in the third quarter was fueled by contractions in sectors including construction, manufacturing, and commerce, while private investment in the quarter plummeted by 33.5% versus the year-earlier period.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

