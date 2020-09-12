US Markets

Colombian court orders $370 mln loan to Avianca temporarily witheld

Contributor
Luis Jaime Acosta Reuters
Published

A Colombian court has ordered government loans worth $370 million made to Avianca Holdings under U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy laws be temporarily withheld, until the airline guarantees it will be able to repay the money.

BOGOTA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A Colombian court has ordered government loans worth $370 million made to Avianca Holdings under U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy laws be temporarily withheld, until the airline guarantees it will be able to repay the money.

At the end of August, the Ministry of Finance said the government would support the restructuring of Colombia's flagship airline with the loan, sparking controversy with criticism that guarantees of repayment were not sufficient.

Amid the uproar, a judicial action was presented to the administrative tribunal of Cundinamarca requesting the loan be suspended.

The court ruled Colombia's government must not issue the loan to Avianca until the company presents sufficient guarantees it will be able to repay the loan.

There was no immediate response from the government, which previously defended it's decision to issue the loan, nor from Avianca about the ruling on Friday night.

Avianca, which entered a restructuring process under Chapter 11 U.S. bankruptcy laws during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, has begun domestic flights in the Andean country and hopes to gradually restart its international operations this month.

In mid-August Avianca Holdings, Latin America's second-largest airline, launched a plan to raise $1.2 billion in new funds - not including loan repayments - as part of the restructuring process.

The plan, which includes the $370 million loan from the Colombian government, must be evaluated and authorized by a judge who is overseeing the case in the Southern District of New York.

Avianca has a fleet of 158 planes with 19,000 employees and flies to 76 destinations in 27 countries in America and Europe.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Oliver Griffin; editing by Diane Craft)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular