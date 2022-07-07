Colombian court backs rules on fracking, opens door for commercial projects

BOGOTA, July 7 (Reuters) - Colombia's highest administrative court on Thursday ruled against a suit looking to nullify rules that would allow fracking projects in the Andean country, effectively overturning a moratorium on the commercial development of non-conventional oil and gas deposits, it said in a statement.

The Council of State rejected the suit, saying the rules allowing for the regulation of the practice are legal, a decision which could pave the way for exploration and commercial production of non-conventional energy deposits in the Andean country, including use of hydraulic fracturing - or fracking - for oil and gas.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sandra Maler)

