Colombian conglomerate Grupo Aval settles charges of violating US law

August 10, 2023 — 04:57 pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Colombian conglomerate Grupo Aval GAA.CN and its bank subsidiary will pay over $80 million to settle charges of violating anti-corruption laws, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.

The financial conglomerate and its bank subsidiary, Corporación Financiera Colombiana, were charged with violating the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, according to the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

