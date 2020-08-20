US Markets
BHP

Colombian coal mine Cerrejon's largest union votes for strike

Contributors
Luis Jaime Acosta Reuters
Julia Symmes Cobb Reuters
Oliver Griffin Reuters
Published

The largest workers union for Colombian coal mine Cerrejon on Thursday voted in support of strike action after contract negotiations between the two parties collapsed, union Sintracarbon said.

BOGOTA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The largest workers union for Colombian coal mine Cerrejon on Thursday voted in support of strike action after contract negotiations between the two parties collapsed, union Sintracarbon said.

Some 99% of votes were cast in favor of strike action, the union said, after extended talks over contract negotiations ended without agreement almost two weeks ago.

"After 8 days of voting and with a forceful 99.03% of votes in favor of a strike, the workers of Cerrejon have responded to the stingy attitude of the company, which has tried to diminish conventional benefits and impose the well-named Death Shift," the union said in a statement on its website, referring to changes to working schedules.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta, Julia Symmes Cobb and Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP AAL

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular