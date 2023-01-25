Colombian cartel leader Otoniel pleads guilty to U.S. drugs charges

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The leader of a prominent Colombian criminal group pleaded guilty on Wednesday to U.S. drug trafficking charges, court records showed.

Dairo Antonio Usuga David, better known as Otoniel, admitted in Brooklyn federal court to one count of running a continuing criminal enterprise, as well as two counts of drug distribution stemming from federal indictments in Manhattan and Miami that were transferred to Brooklyn.

Usuga, 51, had been arrested by Colombian armed forces in October 2021 near the South American country's border with Panama on U.S. charges of smuggling "outrageous" amounts of cocaine to the United States while leading the Clan del Golfo cartel.

"With today's guilty plea, the bloody reign of the most violent and significant Colombian narcotics trafficker since Pablo Escobar is over," Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge Dora Irizarry, who oversees the case, has not yet set a sentencing date. Usuga has been detained in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since May.

Extradition to the United States is among Bogota's main weapons to fight drug trafficking.

Colombia extradites accused drug trafficker Otoniel to the United States

Colombia's Otoniel pleads not guilty to U.S. drugs charges, detained pending trial

Accused Colombian cartel leader Otoniel to change plea in U.S. drug case

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 361 1622; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.