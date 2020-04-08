US Markets

Colombian capital to restrict outings by gender during quarantine

Contributors
Julia Symmes Cobb Reuters
Carlos Vargas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Colombia's capital Bogota will restrict outings to buy supplies or carry out financial transactions by gender beginning Monday, the mayor's office said in a decree on Wednesday.

The Andean country is in the midst of a more than month-long lockdown meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus that is to run until April 27.

Bogota's mayor, Claudia Lopez, put the city under an obligatory quarantine drill last month, before the nationwide measures were announced.

From April 13 onward, women will be allowed out to shop for food, cleaning supplies and medications and to visit banks and notaries on even-numbered days. Men will be allowed out on odd-numbered ones.

"Transgender people will circulate in accordance with this established restriction according to their gender identity," the mayor's office said in the decree.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Carlos Vargas; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

