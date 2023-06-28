Colombian business magnate Gilinski offers to buy GPA's Exito

Adds details, context in paragraphs 2, 3 and 4

MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA PCAR3.SA said on Wednesday it had received an unsolicited offer from Colombian business magnate Jaime Gilinski to take over its subsidiary, Almacenes Exito IMI.CN, in a deal worth $836 million.

In a securities filing, GPA said its board of directors would study the binding cash offer for GPA's 96.52% holding in Exito, which expires on July 7.

Exito, which operates South Americam supermarkets and shopping malls, has a market value of some $1.3 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

GPA had announced preliminary steps to divest the company late last year. The move came as GPA's French parent company, Casino CASP.PA planned to simplify its Latin American operations in order to cut its debt.

($1 = 4,147.4000 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

