News & Insights

US Markets

Colombian business magnate Gilinski offers to buy GPA's Exito

Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

June 28, 2023 — 09:22 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

Adds details, context in paragraphs 2, 3 and 4

MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA PCAR3.SA said on Wednesday it had received an unsolicited offer from Colombian business magnate Jaime Gilinski to take over its subsidiary, Almacenes Exito IMI.CN, in a deal worth $836 million.

In a securities filing, GPA said its board of directors would study the binding cash offer for GPA's 96.52% holding in Exito, which expires on July 7.

Exito, which operates South Americam supermarkets and shopping malls, has a market value of some $1.3 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

GPA had announced preliminary steps to divest the company late last year. The move came as GPA's French parent company, Casino CASP.PA planned to simplify its Latin American operations in order to cut its debt.

($1 = 4,147.4000 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.