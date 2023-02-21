Colombian budget carrier Viva Air grounds five planes over financial woes

BOGOTA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Colombian low-cost carrier Viva Air took five of its planes out of service on Tuesday, it said, citing the financial costs of keeping them in the air, while it awaits a decision by the country's civil aviation authority regarding a potential merger with Avianca.

The airline recently started a local debt restructuring process to renegotiate debts with its creditors. Viva Air says its financial situation has been aggravated by the rise in fuel prices last year and the devaluation of the Colombian peso.

The airline is assisting passengers facing disruptions to their travel plans, it said.

Airline Avianca AVT_p.CN, Colombia's flag-carrier, last April reached a deal with Viva Air to merge with the beleaguered budget carrier.

However, in November, Colombia's civil aviation authority objected to the deal, arguing that it represented a risk to competition.

The airlines filed an appeal and in January the aviation governing body annulled the merger process citing procedural irregularities, and restarted it.

Two other companies - Indigo Partners-backed budget carrier JetSMART Airlines and LATAM LTM.SN, the region's largest airline - have expressed their interest in taking over Viva Air.

Viva Air, which has operations in Colombia and Peru, continues to operate a fleet of 16 planes.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta, Writing by Oliver Griffin and Ed Osmond)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.