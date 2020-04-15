Colombian banks do not see liquidity issues in next two months -cenbank

BOGOTA, April 15 (Reuters) - Colombian banks do not foresee local liquidity problems during the next two months because of resources freed up by the central bank to confront the global outbreak of coronavirus, the head of the central bank board said on Wednesday.

The bank has announced liquidity measures, some permanent, totaling some 29.9 trillion pesos ($7.75 billion), including reductions in reserve requirements, debt purchases and repos.

"Last week we had meeting with 25 banks, they are all very liquid at the moment and they definitively think that at least for the next two months they will not have a liquidity problem," Juan Jose Echavarria said during a virtual press conference.

"We don't see an imminent liquidity problem, in fact deposits in banks, especially big banks, have increased and big banks have brought money to the central bank, looking ahead," he added.

The central bank's liquidity measures have been preventative and sufficient, Echavarria added.

Business leaders have said aid measures from the government and the central bank have not yet reached them. In a survey on Tuesday, nearly 95 percent of Colombian businesses said they have seen sales drop more than 50 percent amid a nationwide quarantine.

"Banks would like the have more guarantees from the government and I think that is the discussion that is coming between the government, banks and small businesses," said Echavarria.

The government predicts Colombia's economy will shrink between 1.5% and 2% this year, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects a contraction of 2.4%.

The country will still perform better than many of its neighbors. The IMF predicts Latin America overall will contract 5.2% this year.

"Of course we will have problems, there is very strong uncertainty," Echavarria said. "The bank has taken measures that tend to reduce uncertainty and we will keep monitoring."

The reduction in reserve requirements will incentivize banks to lend more, despite risk aversion, Echavarria said, adding that the measures will "last as long as needed."

