Colombian bank Davivienda issues shares worth $184.4 mln

BOGOTA, March 11 (Reuters) - Colombian bank Davivienda DVI_p.CN, the country's third-largest, raised 720 billion pesos ($184.4 million) by issuing preferential and ordinary shares, which it plans to use to maintain its levels of capital, the bank said on Monday.

The bank issued 36 million shares, without voting rights, during the auction, at a price of 20,000 pesos ($5.12) per share.

"Davivienda will allocate the resources from these issues to maintain its capital levels, leverage business growth and the development of its strategy," the bank said in a statement.

The bank received offers to buy 842.6 billion pesos ($215.7 million) worth of shares, it added.

Just over three quarters of the issuance was for ordinary shares, while 23.9% of the shares issued were preferential shares.

The share issue increases the number of Davivienda shares by close to 8%, it added.

($1 = 3,905.45 pesos)

