Colombian airline Avianca faces new setback in quest for government loan
SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Struggling airline Avianca Holdings AVT_p.CN said on Thursday it was facing a fresh setback in a legal fight over whether Colombia's government should be allowed to be a lender in the carrier's $2 billion bankruptcy financing package.
The company said a judge had ruled against Avianca, leaving an injunction in place that prevents the government from offering the airline a loan.
Avianca said it had already appealed this new decision.
(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- A shark and mermaid love affair: surreal Burberry show kicks off London Fashion Week
- Some 3,500 U.S. companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Prelude Therapeutics, Carnival Corp, CalAmp Corp, VIA Optronics AG
- Tianqi Lithium warns of $1.9 bln default as loan repayment date nears