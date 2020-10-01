Colombian airline Avianca faces new setback in quest for government loan

SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Struggling airline Avianca Holdings AVT_p.CN said on Thursday it was facing a fresh setback in a legal fight over whether Colombia's government should be allowed to be a lender in the carrier's $2 billion bankruptcy financing package.

The company said a judge had ruled against Avianca, leaving an injunction in place that prevents the government from offering the airline a loan.

Avianca said it had already appealed this new decision.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.