Colombian airline Avianca faces new setback in quest for government loan

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE CABEZAS

Struggling airline Avianca Holdings said on Thursday it was facing a fresh setback in a legal fight over whether Colombia's government should be allowed to be a lender in the carrier's $2 billion bankruptcy financing package.

The company said a judge had ruled against Avianca, leaving an injunction in place that prevents the government from offering the airline a loan.

Avianca said it had already appealed this new decision.

