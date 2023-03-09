Colombia will not issue previously planned international bonds this year -official

BOGOTA, March 9 (Reuters) - Colombia will not seek up to $500 million it had previously planned to issue in external bonds, the country's director of public credit said on Thursday, instead focusing on financing from multilateral banks.

Colombia's fiscal plan had included the issue of international bonds worth some $2.1 billion and financing of some $3 billion from multilateral banks.

The country issued $2.2 billion in international bonds in January, with $1.67 billion to be used for 2023 budget needs, and $533 million going toward partially replacing international bonds coming due next year.

"We don't have it in mind," public credit director Jose Roberto Acosta told a forum when asked if the country will issue more international bonds.

"We have a margin of an additional $400 million or $500 million, we'll evaluate, but for now the rest is multilaterals and 2023 is all checked in external terms," Acosta added.

The finance ministry has reduced its fiscal deficit target for this year to 3.8% of GDP, from an original 4%.

"2023 is all resolved in external terms and that allows us to plan for a very challenging 2024," said Acosta, referring to market noise over comments this week by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that interest rates would have to go higher and possibly faster to tame inflation, though he said decisions will depend on data set to be released ahead of the next Fed meeting in two weeks.

