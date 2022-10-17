Colombia will not issue more TES bonds during remainder of 2022

BOGOTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Colombia's finance ministry on Monday said it will not issue any more TES Treasury bonds via auctions during what remains of 2022 because it already has sufficient funds.

"Thanks to a responsible public spending policy, the 33.75 trillion (pesos) raised until now are sufficient to attend to cash needs. This sum is 90% of what was expected to be raised from the local public debt market at the start of the year," the ministry said in a statement.

Tax revenue has also been favorable, the ministry added.

"These two circumstances permit the financing of the national budget for what remains of 2022 and enables us to wait until 2023 to conduct new TES issuances."

The sum raised via TES this year is equivalent to about $7.3 billion.

The decision will help consolidate less costly public debt and complies with the objectives of the country's fiscal rule, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo added in the statement.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sandra Maler)

