Colombia will not comply with fiscal rule if gov't carries out 2024 spending: committee

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, March 12 (Reuters) - Colombia will not comply with its fiscal rule this year if the government of President Gustavo Petro carries out its planned 2024 spending, an independent committee charged with overseeing compliance with the rule said on Tuesday.

The warning comes amid the risk of lower economic growth and the impact that is likely to have on tax revenue and high debt.

"On the one hand, given the risk of lower real, and therefore nominal, growth, it is possible that indicators like tax revenue could be lower, while figures expressed in terms of GDP could be better, especially in net debt," the Autonomous Fiscal Rule Committee (CARF) said in a statement.

At the end of last year, the CARF warned Colombia needed to cut spending in 2024 by 23 trillion pesos (some $5.89 billion) to comply with the fiscal rule.

The fiscal rule was created in 2011 to impose policy constraints meant to block deterioration of public finances.

The finance ministry revised its fiscal targets for 2024 in February, raising its deficit projection to 5.3% of gross domestic product from a previous 4.5% of GDP, which it said was the limit permitted by the fiscal rule.

The government held its economic growth target for this year at 1.5% in the revision, despite lackluster expansion in 2023 when the economy grew by 0.6%, half that expected by the government and the market.

The government's coffers could be negatively affected if tax collection goals are not met, the committee added.

The finance ministry expects Colombia's public debt to increase to 57% of GDP this year, up from 52.8% of GDP at the end of 2023.

"This increase would mainly be due to a higher exchange rate, which will increase the balance of external debt in pesos, and the creation of a primary deficit," the CARF added.

($1 = 3,907.81 Colombian pesos)

