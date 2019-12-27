Colombia urban jobless rate at 10.4% in November, national 9.3%

BOGOTA, Dec 27(Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate rose to 10.4% in November from 9.8% in the same month of 2018, based on surveys in the 13 biggest cities, the government said on Friday.

The national unemployment rate was 9.3%, an increase from 8.8% a year earlier, the DANE statistics agency said.

Colombia's urban jobless rate is more closely watched by financial markets than the national figure. Nearly 70% of the workforce is in large cities.

Unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be volatile, depending on factors such as peak shopping periods and vacation months when retail and tourism employment generally rise.

For the full report go to: https://www.dane.gov.co/index.php/estadisticas-por-tema/mercado-laboral

Urban Unemployment

National Unemployment

November

10.4

9.3

October

10.4

9.8

September

10.1

10.2

(Reporting by Bogota newsroom Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((oliver.griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57-304-583-8931))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.