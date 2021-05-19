Colombia to speed economic growth following ratings cut -finance minister

BOGOTA, May 19 (Reuters) - Colombia will accelerate economic growth, establish financial stability and build consensus to finance social programs, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said on Wednesday, following a downgrade in the country's credit rating by S&P.

S&P Global Ratings lowered its long-term foreign currency rating on Colombia to BB-plus from BBB-minus, saying it believes the Andean country's fiscal adjustment will be more protracted and gradual than previously expected, while saying the outlook is stable.

"The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that economic recovery, coupled with certain fiscal measures, will stabilize the government's recently worsening debt burden over the coming two to three years," S&P said in a statement.

Colombia will accelerate economic growth and job creation, as well as bring stability to public finances, and secure funding for aid programs, Restrepo said.

"These are the three pillars which we will keep developing in order to maintain the confidence that markets have historically had in our country," Restrepo said.

Restrepo was recently appointed finance minister following the departure of Alberto Carrasquilla, who resigned after a controversial tax reform was withdrawn from Colombia's Congress amid protests.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.