Colombia to require banks to buy local public debt to finance COVID-19 response

BOGOTA, April 16 (Reuters) - Colombia will issue public debt bonds worth around 9.8 trillion pesos ($2.5 billion) that banks operating in the country must acquire, to fund the state of emergency declared in response to the new coronavirus, the government said.

The local TDS bonds will be issued with a duration of one year and can be partially or totally extended at the request of the finance ministry, the government said in a decree on Wednesday night.

"With the aim of mitigating the deteriorating economic conditions and the negative consequences generated by the coronavirus pandemic, it's necessary to expand the liquidity mechanisms available to the national government," the decree said.

Latin America's fourth-largest economy has estimated it will have to increase its public debt to support businesses and people affected by a national quarantine that is set to run until April 27, which in the medium-term threatens to leave thousands unemployed.

Banks must subscribe to the securities in percentages that coincide with reductions made to their reserve requirements, a move announced by the central bank on Tuesday night.

The sums raised will go toward the Emergency Mitigation Fund (FOME), which the government is using to finance some of the measures it has adopted to meet social needs as a result of the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 3,000 people in Colombia and left at least 131 dead.

The finance ministry expects the Colombian economy to contract between 1.5% to 2% this year, a long way from the previous target of 3.7% growth.

Experts say the fiscal deficit will rise above 4%, far above the government's original 2.2% target.

($1= 3,920.83 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

