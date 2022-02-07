Colombia to reduce costs for farmers amid high inflation

BOGOTA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Colombia's government will take measures to control inflation, which was more than double the target rate in the 12 months to January, by reducing costs for farmers and some tariffs, the finance ministry said.

Inflation was 1.67% in January, which took 12-month consumer price increases to 6.94%, more than double the long-term target of 3%.

The measures will include a reduction in import tariffs on fertilizers and a reduction in costs for the agriculture sector through more credit liquidity for producers, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said on Sunday, without providing further details.

"We also foresee measures in terms of increases in production supply, because the answer isn't just from the cost perspective, but also from the perspective of increasing production," Restrepo said after meeting with President Ivan Duque and other ministers.

Countries around the world are grappling with high inflation as economies recover following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colombia's inflation was also boosted after anti-government protests and associated road blockades led to shortages in some cities.

Analysts said in a Reuters survey last month they expect inflation to end this year at 4.55%, up from the 4% they predicted in December.

Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 4% in January in its biggest monthly increase in decades as it tries to counter inflationary pressures.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Jason Neely)

