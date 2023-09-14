News & Insights

Colombia to redeem $790.8 mln outstanding principal of global bonds on Oct. 20 -document

September 14, 2023 — 08:26 pm EDT

Written by Anthony Esposito for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Colombia will redeem the entire $790.8 million outstanding principal amount of its global bonds on Oct. 20, a government document seen by Reuters on Thursday said.

The outstanding principal amount for the 4.0% bonds due in 2024 is $790,824,000, said the document, which was verified by an official source.

The document said the bonds will be paid at a redemption price equal to the greater of 100% of the principal amount and the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the bonds.

The transaction will close on Oct. 20.

