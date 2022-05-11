Colombia to perform internal public debt swap

BOGOTA, May 11 (Reuters) - Colombia will perform an internal public debt swap to improve its debt profile, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The government will collect TES UVR domestic public debt securities - which have yields that are tied to inflation - in exchange for other UVR securities maturing in May 2025 and April 2035, as well as others securities denominated in pesos maturing in May 2044.

The operation will take place on Thursday, the ministry said.

The size of the exchange will depend on how many offers are received.

"The exchange will be carried out in accordance with the provisions (...) with regard to not increasing the net indebtedness of the nation and contributing to improving the profile of public debt," the finance ministry said in a statement.

In April Colombia exchanged internal public debt for 2.6 trillion pesos ($336.2 million dollars).

($1 = 4,086.71 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.