News & Insights

Oil

Colombia to invest $24.9 billion in transport infrastructure projects

September 11, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by Luis Jaime Acosta for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Colombia will invest more than 100 trillion pesos ($24.9 billion) in rail, port, river and road infrastructure projects during the current presidential administration in a bid to boost economic development in various communities, the transport minister said on Monday.

The South American country, with a population of around 50 million, is still lagging behind in its road, port and airport infrastructure, considered by experts to be a top bottleneck for its international trade.

Minister of Transport William Camargo said that the 31 projects aim to reactivate 1,800 kilometers of railroad network, the construction of 15 highway projects, the modernization and expansion of five airports and the strengthening of the river and port system.

"Through these new projects, once the required timeframes for studies, awarding and pre-construction are met, we will continue to strengthen transportation infrastructure as an engine for the country's economy, generating jobs, boosting development and bringing regions closer together," Camargo said at a press conference.

During its first 13 months in office, the government of President Gustavo Petro has allocated 8.94 trillion pesos for the signing of eight contracts that are already underway, the minister said. Petro's four-year term will end in August 2026.

At the end of August Camargo said that around 580 bridges are in critical condition in the country, requiring investments of up to 2 billion pesos.

($1 = 4,012.26 pesos)

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.