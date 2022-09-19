Colombia to comply with fiscal rule but public finances stretched thin

BOGOTA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Colombia will comply with its fiscal rule this year and next, but public finances are stretched to the limit, the independent fiscal rule committee said on Monday, adding the government should push measures to reduce public spending and tackle debt.

Though the government is targeting a deficit of 5.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year and 3.6% of GDP for 2023, it still has some room to maneuver, said Andres Velasco, the executive director of the expert Autonomous Fiscal Rule Committee (CARF), which oversees public finances.

The fiscal rule, which imposes constraints on fiscal policy, was established in 2011 to block deterioration of public finances.

The deficit could hit 8% this year and 4% next year and the country would still comply with the rule, Velasco said.

"It would generate a larger deficit, but the primary balance would improve," he said.

However, higher deficits in 2022 and 2023 would only comply with the fiscal rule by including the government's proposed tax reform into fiscal projections, the committee said. The reforms hope to raise an additional 25 trillion pesos ($5.64 billion) in 2023.

The committee also warned against raising Colombia's financing needs during current market conditions.

"Public finances are at the limit (...), given the high levels of deficit and financing required, it is imperative that the government and Congress advance an agenda to make spending more efficient and the fiscal adjustment viable," the committee said.

Goals aimed at tackling the fiscal deficit should also include debt from the country's Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC) - a fuel subsidy mechanism - which is estimated to hit 38 trillion pesos ($8.57 billion) this year.

"A subsidy for fuels worth close to 40 trillion pesos a year is unsustainable," the committee said.

The government of President Gustavo Petro will start raising fuel prices from October to reduce the FEPC's deficit, which analysts say will cause inflation to rise.

($1 = 4,435.84 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas Writing by Nelson Bocanegra and Oliver Griffin Editing by Josie Kao)

