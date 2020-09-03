Colombia to carry out debt swaps with multilateral banks, official says

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Colombia will carry out public debt swaps with multilateral banks to reduce its exchange-rate exposure amid higher debt due to coronavirus, a finance ministry official said on Thursday, adding the country will evaluate opportunities to extend expiries on local bonds.

Colombia has been obliged to look for billions in funding by issuing bonds and obtaining credit with organizations like the Inter-American Development Bank to deal with economic upheaval from the coronavirus pandemic. The efforts have increased its exposure to international exchange rates.

"The instruments we'll contract are derivative instruments, swaps that will allow us to change this exposure of set yield in dollars for set yield in Colombian pesos," said the director of public credit Cesar Arias.

"In the great majority of cases we would do it with treasuries of multilateral development banks with whom we have loans, but of course they also will be doing the correspondent transactions with the capital market and national and international currencies," Arias said.

The operations will take place beginning this month and through next year, said Arias, who said he did not have a specific swap amount in mind.

Colombia holds about $18 billion in external debt.

"We aren't going to operate with specific goals. It is very important that citizens and market agents understand that these operations are tactical," he said.

Arias said swap operations for local TES bonds will extend into the end of the year.

"If the market allows and the conditions are favorable, we will carry out some debt operations that will allow us to optimize our profile of local debt through swaps," Arias said.

The peso-denominated TES bonds are the country's second top source of financing after tax collection.

The country will "imminently" issue new 30-year TES paper set to expire in 2050. The first issue will be between 1 trillion and 3 trillion pesos ($273 million and $821 million).

($1 = 3,653.70 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.