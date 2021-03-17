Colombia tax system needs 'shock therapy,' expert commission says

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, March 17 (Reuters) - A group of experts on Wednesday recommended that Colombia reduce exemptions, expand its taxpayer base, and modify rates to better organize the country's complex tax system as it seeks to increase its income.

The plan, which the government will propose to congress, would increase tax take by the equivalent of 1.5% of GDP. Colombia has drastically increased spending recently to address coronavirus-related needs.

The government-convened expert commission said the Andean country's tax system is not aligned with international standards and should be simpler, more equitable and more efficient.

"The bottom line is Colombia really needs to do something drastic regarding taxation and this is a good time," said commission member David Rosenbloom, dean of international taxation at New York University.

"The system requires and demands a type of shock therapy (...), this is not going to be something which is achieved in a short period of time, this is something that will take years," he said.

Reduction of taxation on companies and increasing the number of people who declare are among the recommendations, as is an expansion of the products subject to value added tax and a higher duty on pensions.

Tax exemptions and other benefits cost Colombia about 6.5% of GDP, the commission said, equivalent to $19.4 billion.

Just 3.8 million people, of a population of 50 million, and 549,757 businesses filed taxes last year.

Though the need for more financing is urgent, the government must carefully calibrate the reform to avoid negative effects on an already-battered economy, which contracted 6.8% last year.

"The government doesn't want a reform done too quickly because then the reform itself might prejudice economic recovery," OECD technical secretary Bert Brys said. "But it can't be too slow given this high fiscal deficit, which might spook investors and credit rating agencies."

Colombia raised its level of indebtedness to 64.8% of GDP in a bid to deal with pandemic fall-out. The government projects debt will fall to 59.2% of GDP by 2031.

The government has predicted a fiscal deficit of 8.6% of GDP this year, with analysts predicting temporarily-suspended deficit limits may need to be scrapped.

($1 = 3,553.51 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin and Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.