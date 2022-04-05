US Markets

Colombia swaps $620.4 mln in debt in first operation of year

Contributor
Nelson Bocanegra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Colombia swapped internal public debt worth 2.3 trillion pesos ($620.4 million) in March, the first of a series of operations planned for this year to better the country's debt profile, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

Peso-denominated local TES bonds set to come due in 2022 and 2023 were switched for paper coming due in 2035, 2037 and 2042, the ministry said in a statement.

"The swap operations carried out in March contribute to an improvement in Colombia's public debt profile," the ministry said, adding that the median life of local debt has now been extended from 8.86 years to 8.97 years, while the average rate was constant at 8.9%.

The swap did not increase the country's indebtedness, it added.

Colombia has a fiscal deficit target this year of 6.2% of gross domestic product and has projected that it will issue 75.9 trillion pesos in public debt during 2022. Some 71% of that debt will be issued on the local market and the remaining 29% abroad.

The ministry has estimated that public debt will stand at 62.7% of GDP at the end of the year.

($1 = 3,706.95 Colombian pesos)

