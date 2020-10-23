Colombia swaps $529.5 mln in public debt

US Markets

Colombia has swapped 2 trillion pesos ($529.5 million) of internal public debt, reducing expiries due in the next two years and avoiding increased indebtedness, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The swap was equivalent to 70% of the demand received by the ministry, it said in a statement.

The operation, carried out on Thursday, swapped local TES bonds coming due in 2021 and 2022 for paper due between 2027 and 2037.

"The operation reduced TES amortizations by 671 billion pesos in 2021 and by 1.3 trillion pesos in 2022, reducing the risk of refinancing," the statement said.

Colombia has carried out seven recent swaps on the local market and one on the international market in a bid to delay paper coming due as it increases its debt load to meet needs generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund increased the country's flexible credit line late last month to $17.3 billion to help it weather the crisis. The government may release about $5.3 billion.

($1 = 3,776.73 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

