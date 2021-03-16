Colombia swaps $1.2 bln in domestic debt

BOGOTA, March 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's government on Tuesday said it swapped 4.3 trillion pesos ($1.2 billion) in domestic debt, to extend the expiry of securities which had been set to come due this year.

The government changed peso-denominated so-called TES bonds which had been set to expire in May this year for TES coming due in 2029 and 2037.

The swap extends the median life of Colombia's debt portfolio from 8.29 years to 8.43 years, the finance ministry said in a statement.

"Reducing the amortization of public debt in a proactive way and at market prices is prudent risk management in this environment of high financial volatility," the statement said.

The Tuesday swap follows the January launch of a two-part $2 billion deal in the United States.

"We will continue to take advantage of favorable windows to reduce the cost and optimize our profile of expiries," public credit director Cesar Arias said in the statement.

Colombia has raised its level of indebtedness to 64.8% of GDP in a bid to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and its impacts. The government projects debt will fall to 59.2% of GDP by 2031.

The economy contracted 6.8% last year.

The ministry has widened the fiscal deficit target for this year to 8.6% from an original figure of 7.6%.

It plans to issue a total of 55.3 trillion pesos ($15.5 billion) in domestic TES paper, 40 trillion of which will be auctioned.

($1 = 3,575.63 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.