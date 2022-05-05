US Markets

Colombia swapped $641 million in local public debt last month

Contributor
Nelson Bocanegra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Colombia swapped internal public debt worth 2.6 trillion pesos ($641 million) in April, the second such operation this year and part of an effort to reduce amortizations and improve the country's debt profile, its finance ministry said on Thursday.

BOGOTA, May 5 (Reuters) - Colombia swapped internal public debt worth 2.6 trillion pesos ($641 million) in April, the second such operation this year and part of an effort to reduce amortizations and improve the country's debt profile, its finance ministry said on Thursday.

In the latest operation, the ministry traded TES securities coming due in 2023 for others tied to inflation which come due in 2035 and 2037 and peso-denominated paper coming due in 2042.

"The transactions took place at market prices and contribute to an improvement in the profile of Colombia's internal public debt," the ministry said in a statement. "In particular, the median life (of paper) was extended from 8.97 years to 9.08 years, while the average coupon fell from 9.10% to 9.08%."

The swap did not increase the net indebtedness of the South American country, it added. TES paper is the second most important financing source for Colombia's government after tax revenues.

The government swapped 2.3 trillion pesos worth of paper in March and estimates its net public debt will close the year at 62.7% of gross domestic product.

($1 = 4,056.41 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Paul Simao)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular