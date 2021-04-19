Colombia sells $3 bln in global bonds, sees solid demand

Updates following bond issue

BOGOTA, April 19 (Reuters) - Colombia on Monday issued $3 billion in global bonds with 11-year and 20-year placements in an over-subscribed offering, the Ministry of Finance said.

The Andean country issued $2 billion in bonds due in 2032, which have a yield of 3.356%, and $1 billion in bonds due in 2042, which have a yield of 4.235%, the ministry said in a statement.

The bond issue saw demand for $10.2 billion, more than three times the amount offered, the ministry added.

"The positive results from this issue demonstrate national and international markets' solid support for Colombia's commitment to the stability of public finances, sustainability of social programs, and the strengthening of the fiscal rule," public credit director Cesar Arias said in the statement.

Proceeds from the bond issues will go towards general budgetary requirements, according to filings published on the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission website.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.